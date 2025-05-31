Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invests $1.85 Million in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 424.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $709,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GXC opened at $83.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $97.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $413.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.31.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

