Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 136.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 297,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,480 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 437,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

Shares of FOLD opened at $6.11 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

