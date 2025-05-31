Analysts Issue Forecasts for Liberty Energy Q2 Earnings

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $977.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LBRT. Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 604.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth $50,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

