Analysts Offer Predictions for KBR’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of KBR in a report released on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KBR’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KBR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KBR from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $52.19 on Thursday. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.44.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,134.47. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 12,326.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,242,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $104,033,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in KBR by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,033 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in KBR by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,653,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,282 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in KBR by 444.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

