Analysts Set Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) PT at $77.57

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.57.

Several research analysts have commented on ATKR shares. Roth Capital set a $78.00 price target on Atkore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Atkore Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.10. Atkore has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $153.32.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. Atkore had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 25.69%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atkore will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $69,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,384.48. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 50.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 23,628 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Atkore by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 296,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,767,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

