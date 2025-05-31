Analysts Set German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Target Price at $45.20

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on German American Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GABC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Jason M. Kelly sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $99,468.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,673 shares in the company, valued at $461,667.15. This represents a 17.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 135 shares of company stock worth $5,246. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,987,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of GABC stock opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $81.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.