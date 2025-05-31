Analysts Set HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Target Price at $33.67

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.54.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Report on HPQ

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. HP has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in HP by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 16,796 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,265 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Free Report

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.