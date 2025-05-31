Analysts Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) PT at $128.00

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Post from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Post stock opened at $110.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Post has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Post will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $229,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,631.19. The trade was a 18.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $572,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,782,364.50. This represents a 9.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Post by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Post by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 28,982 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

