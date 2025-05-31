Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,653 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 5,787.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,417.60. This represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.5%

Antero Midstream stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $19.06.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $291.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.79 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.45%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

