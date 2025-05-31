AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,495,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,696,000 after purchasing an additional 91,174 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,756,000 after purchasing an additional 197,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 881.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 597,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,411,000 after acquiring an additional 536,591 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 572,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,566 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,503,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.13, for a total transaction of $233,734.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,828.88. This trade represents a 12.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $1,247,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,938,308.15. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $209.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.99. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.01 and a 1 year high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.95 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.43.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

