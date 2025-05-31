Ascendiant Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) Stock Price

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNZI opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. Banzai International has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banzai International stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Banzai International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

