Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Trading Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $206.01 and last traded at $204.30. 742,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,099,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.03.

Specifically, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.81, for a total value of $1,675,517.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,404,143.04. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.81, for a total transaction of $1,675,517.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,404,143.04. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $1,641,818.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,776,365.24. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,478,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,588,000 after buying an additional 131,621 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

