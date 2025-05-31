Atome Plc (LON:ATOM) Insider Nikita Petrovich Levine Purchases 124,000 Shares

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) insider Nikita Petrovich Levine purchased 124,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £62,000 ($83,423.04).
Atome Trading Down 6.6%
Atome stock opened at GBX 48.13 ($0.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of £28.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.23. Atome Plc has a one year low of GBX 28 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 89 ($1.20). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.34.
Atome Company Profile
