Atome Plc (LON:ATOM) Insider Nikita Petrovich Levine Purchases 124,000 Shares

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) insider Nikita Petrovich Levine purchased 124,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £62,000 ($83,423.04).

Get Atome alerts:

Atome Trading Down 6.6%

Atome stock opened at GBX 48.13 ($0.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of £28.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.23. Atome Plc has a one year low of GBX 28 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 89 ($1.20). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.34.

Atome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ATOME PLC is the first green fertiliser production company listed on the UK market with large-scale production planned in Paraguay and Costa Rica, targeting the fast-growing global demand for green products.

Receive News & Ratings for Atome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.