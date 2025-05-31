Atome Plc (LON:ATOM) Insider Robert Anthony Sheffrin Acquires 30,000 Shares

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) insider Robert Anthony Sheffrin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($20,182.99).
Atome Price Performance
Atome stock opened at GBX 48.13 ($0.65) on Friday. Atome Plc has a one year low of GBX 28 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 89 ($1.20). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of £28.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.23.
About Atome
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atome
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Receive News & Ratings for Atome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.