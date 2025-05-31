Atome Plc (LON:ATOM) Insider Robert Anthony Sheffrin Acquires 30,000 Shares

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) insider Robert Anthony Sheffrin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($20,182.99).

Atome stock opened at GBX 48.13 ($0.65) on Friday. Atome Plc has a one year low of GBX 28 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 89 ($1.20). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of £28.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.23.

ATOME PLC is the first green fertiliser production company listed on the UK market with large-scale production planned in Paraguay and Costa Rica, targeting the fast-growing global demand for green products.

