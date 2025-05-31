AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $4,200.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 target price on AutoZone in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,054.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,736.21 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,728.97 and a one year high of $3,916.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,698.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3,466.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $36.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total transaction of $7,600,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163 shares in the company, valued at $619,401.63. This represents a 92.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 136 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.08, for a total transaction of $482,810.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 403 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,682.24. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,521 shares of company stock worth $42,177,331 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $14,389,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.