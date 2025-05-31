B. Riley Comments on Harrow’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:HROW)

Get Harrow alerts:

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harrow in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harrow’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Harrow from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Stock Up 3.8%

Harrow stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Harrow has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $59.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Harrow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 769.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Harrow by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

