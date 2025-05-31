B. Riley Predicts Golar LNG’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Golar LNG in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Golar LNG’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLNG. DNB Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Fearnley Fonds raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Dnb Nor Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Shares of GLNG opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.02 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $44.36.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.90 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 4.92%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Naria Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,226,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,638,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,884 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,468,000 after purchasing an additional 966,692 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,524,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,920,000 after purchasing an additional 89,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

