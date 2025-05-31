Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Price Down 4.2% After Earnings Miss

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $85.58 and last traded at $85.99. Approximately 199,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 323,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.77.

The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $759.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.49 billion. Banco Macro had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%.

BMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Banco Macro from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Banco Macro in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Macro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Banco Macro by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter valued at $981,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

