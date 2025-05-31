Barclays Increases Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $63.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.15.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of EL stock opened at $66.92 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $125.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.32, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

