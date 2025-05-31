Barclays Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $347.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $425.00 to $347.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRM. Bank of America decreased their price target on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.32.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of CRM opened at $265.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $216.06 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.31 and a 200-day moving average of $304.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $543,263.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,599.80. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,750. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,553 shares of company stock worth $12,897,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Athena Investment Management purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,507.9% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 27,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

