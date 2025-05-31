Barclays Raises First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Price Target to $18.00

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on FA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. First Advantage had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Advantage by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 212,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Advantage by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
