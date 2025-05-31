Barclays Raises First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Price Target to $18.00

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Get First Advantage alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on FA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FA

First Advantage Stock Up 0.1%

FA stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 568.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. First Advantage had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Advantage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Advantage by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 212,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Advantage by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Advantage

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.