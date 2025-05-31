Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Position Decreased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,110,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,682,000 after purchasing an additional 276,098 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,631,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,839 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 251,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 47,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $292.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BBSI

Insider Activity at Barrett Business Services

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 12,354 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $526,280.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,352.80. The trade was a 11.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.