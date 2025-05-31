Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives $31.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

BHLB stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.53. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $32.36.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $110.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 805.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2,259.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

