Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $66.25 on Friday. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $355,476.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,048. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $3,784,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,515.20. This represents a 47.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,483,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,015,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 3,890.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,677 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $75,353,000 after purchasing an additional 998,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,942,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $252,495,000 after purchasing an additional 701,287 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 36.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,476 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $181,357,000 after purchasing an additional 671,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.