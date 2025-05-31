Best Metaverse Stocks To Watch Now – May 29th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares in companies that develop, support or monetize immersive virtual and augmented reality environments—ranging from VR/AR hardware makers and game studios to social-platform operators and network-infrastructure providers. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the potential growth of interconnected digital worlds where users interact through avatars, trade virtual goods and participate in social, gaming or commercial experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.99. The company had a trading volume of 242,872,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,016,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average is $126.66. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Accenture stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $317.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.27 and its 200-day moving average is $339.31. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $275.01 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Globant stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.64. The company had a trading volume of 402,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.92 and its 200-day moving average is $171.07. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

See Also