BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Shares Up 2.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Posted by on May 31st, 2025

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFPGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $26.13. 337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Trading Up 2.1%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFPFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.