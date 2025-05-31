BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Shares Up 2.1% Following Dividend Announcement

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $26.13. 337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Trading Up 2.1%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% ( NASDAQ:BANFP Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

