Biotech Stocks Worth Watching – May 29th

Get alerts:

Veeva Systems, Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, Harvard Bioscience, Danaher, Moderna, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use biological processes and living organisms to develop medical therapies, diagnostics, and agricultural products. These companies often invest heavily in research and development, meaning their stock prices can be highly volatile and driven by clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, and scientific breakthroughs. Investors in biotech stocks typically seek high growth potential but must also manage elevated risks associated with drug development timelines and regulatory hurdles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $42.01 on Thursday, hitting $276.50. 3,749,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,033. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $170.25 and a one year high of $285.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $403.13. 888,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $390.50 and a one year high of $627.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.96. 1,643,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,231,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.76 and a 200 day moving average of $186.09. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $218.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

HBIO traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.79. 370,677,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HBIO

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

DHR traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.36. 747,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.63 and a 200 day moving average of $214.49. Danaher has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,452,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,383,920. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.14. Moderna has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $158.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $445.83. The company had a trading volume of 227,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,791. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.84. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $377.85 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Further Reading