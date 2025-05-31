BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Trading 2.3% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $113.99 and last traded at $113.58. Approximately 97,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,662,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.04.

Specifically, Director Steven L. Ortega bought 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,258.60. This represents a 25.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.12.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Up 2.1%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.54. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ's Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $41,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

