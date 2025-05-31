Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 344,789 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 167,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $79,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $7.64 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $648.87 million, a PE ratio of -69.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 62.18%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,000.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

