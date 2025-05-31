Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.77% of Brightcove worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 99.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 507,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $202.12 million, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Brightcove in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

