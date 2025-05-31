Brokerages Set Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target at $20.50

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.12. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $21.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -408.70%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $47,920.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,760.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,679.40. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,652 shares of company stock valued at $116,971 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $650,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 56,526 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 73,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 185.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 30,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 570,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

