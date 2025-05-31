Brokerages Set FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) PT at $2.63

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.63.

NOTE has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FiscalNote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on FiscalNote in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of FiscalNote in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on FiscalNote from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of FiscalNote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th.

NOTE opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. FiscalNote has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.07.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 88.72% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 million. Analysts predict that FiscalNote will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FiscalNote news, Director Tim Hwang sold 51,137 shares of FiscalNote stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $57,784.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,655,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,270.96. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,329 shares of company stock valued at $112,576. Insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in FiscalNote by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FiscalNote by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FiscalNote by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

