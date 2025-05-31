Brokerages Set LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Target Price at $52.60

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.60.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, April 21st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
LKQ Trading Up 0.7%
LKQ stock opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. LKQ has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
LKQ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
