Brokerages Set Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Price Target at $4.50

Shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Get Talkspace alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Talkspace in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TALK

Talkspace Stock Down 1.8%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talkspace

NASDAQ TALK opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. Talkspace has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $538.75 million, a P/E ratio of 322.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Talkspace by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,913 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP acquired a new position in Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth about $3,981,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the fourth quarter worth about $3,371,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 410.5% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,155,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 928,744 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talkspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.