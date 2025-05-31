Brokers Set Expectations for BWXT Q2 Earnings

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of BWX Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 28th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BWX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BWXT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.84.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $125.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.64 and a 200-day moving average of $111.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $136.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $682.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.85%.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares in the company, valued at $333,520.18. The trade was a 65.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,068,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 641.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.