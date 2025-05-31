Brokers Set Expectations for FLD Q2 Earnings

Get FTAC Emerald Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FTAC Emerald Acquisition in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for FTAC Emerald Acquisition’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FLD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on FTAC Emerald Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FLD opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.32).

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets operating in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

