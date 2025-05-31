Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

NYSE BBW opened at $51.10 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.68.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 38.35%. The business had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 45,498 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 116,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

