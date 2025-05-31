Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $55.57 and last traded at $49.51, with a volume of 138359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

The specialty retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBW. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at $5,631,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 396.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 103,656 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100,633 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth about $3,572,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth about $3,154,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $674.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

