C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.02, but opened at $26.59. C3.ai shares last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 10,666,460 shares.

The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.85 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 79.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on AI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C3.ai from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on C3.ai from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.46.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 216,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $4,747,391.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,888,752.76. This trade represents a 23.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Merel Witteveen sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $25,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,135.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,529,519 shares of company stock worth $34,038,096 over the last three months. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in C3.ai by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 8.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

