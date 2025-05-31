Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 28,210 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,084,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,295,000 after buying an additional 300,088 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,846,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,729,000 after buying an additional 190,337 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cameco by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,226,000 after buying an additional 3,959,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,206,000 after buying an additional 644,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 208.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Glj Research lifted their target price on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

