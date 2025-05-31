CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Holdings Cut by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNP. Argus raised shares of CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.04.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

