Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 367 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Progress Software were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,246 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 25,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,432,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progress Software news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $83,209.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $39,571.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,163.93. The trade was a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRGS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

View Our Latest Report on Progress Software

Progress Software Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $70.56.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $238.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.64 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 41.56%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.