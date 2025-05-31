Citigroup Lowers Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target to $14.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 51,920 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 912,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 363,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

