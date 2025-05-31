Comparing Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA) & Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Chain Bridge Bancorp and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chain Bridge Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners 15.48% 9.04% 1.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Chain Bridge Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chain Bridge Bancorp $57.24 million 3.10 N/A N/A N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.55 billion 5.31 $475.06 million $6.18 17.21

This table compares Chain Bridge Bancorp and Pinnacle Financial Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Chain Bridge Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chain Bridge Bancorp and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chain Bridge Bancorp 0 2 0 1 2.67 Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 4 6 1 2.73

Chain Bridge Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.84%. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus price target of $121.27, suggesting a potential upside of 14.03%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Chain Bridge Bancorp.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Chain Bridge Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chain Bridge Bancorp

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts. The company’s loan portfolio comprises of residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. It also provides treasury management, payments, trusts and estate administration, wealth management, and asset custody services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services. It offers equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans; secured and unsecured loans, such as installment and term, lines of credit, and residential first mortgage, as well as home equity loans and home equity lines of credit; and credit cards for consumers and businesses. The company also provides investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment services, such as personal trust, investment management, estate administration, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, escrow services, and custody. In addition, it offers insurance agency services primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company provides telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct deposit and remote deposit capture, mobile deposit option, automated teller machine, and cash management services. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

