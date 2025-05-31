Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $7.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.27.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLRS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

VLRS opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $553.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.06. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,479,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 291,252 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,786,000. Ancient Art L.P. boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 1,816,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after buying an additional 329,496 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 322.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 977,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,268,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 71,163 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.