Cormark Issues Positive Estimate for Lundin Mining Earnings

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Cormark upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

LUN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Desjardins raised Lundin Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Canada raised Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.65.

Lundin Mining Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$12.94 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.94 and a 12 month high of C$16.73. The company has a market cap of C$7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.65 per share, with a total value of C$252,934.00. Also, Director Adam Ian Lundin acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,623,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 2,170,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,575,934 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.