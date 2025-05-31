CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.87% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 49,406 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 122,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFB opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

