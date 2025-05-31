CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 1.4% on Insider Selling

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $453.43 and last traded at $462.22. 1,205,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,110,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.83.

Specifically, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.00, for a total value of $4,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,525,500. The trade was a 20.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 913.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $2,166,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in CrowdStrike by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

