Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.18% of Customers Bancorp worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 90,451 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE CUBI opened at $51.07 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.26. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $194.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

