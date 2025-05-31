D. Boral Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Stock Price

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

IMUX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Immunic Stock Down 3.1%

Immunic stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Immunic has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immunic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Immunic by 19.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,583,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 415,104 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Immunic by 279.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 152,726 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immunic by 28.6% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 204,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 96,894 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

